The ACT's stamp duty reforms have turned into a cash cow

"Stamp duty, land tax changes made it easier for first-home buyers" cried the headline (canberratimes.com.au, February 6).
It is almost universally accepted that replacing stamp duty with annual property taxes removes a hurdle for home ownership and has other benefits. That said, research confirming that has very little value when looking at ACT "tax reform". The key issues are whether property taxes are becoming fairer, and whether the exercise is just a way of increasing total revenue.
The article presents Jon Stanhope's view that this reform is regressive as if it is opinion. For those that have calculated the tax curves and compared them it is a matter of empirical fact. Even the government's own reporting shows that compared to household income general rates are regressive and becoming more so.
ACT Treasury analysis showing tax reform to be revenue-neutral excluded significant amounts of revenue that replaced stamp duty. More importantly, that analysis identified four measures of revenue neutrality but chose to calculate only the one that allowed the government to raise the most. The truest measure shows that by 2024-25 the government will have collected over $800 million more than the target to that point.
One would assume that before the ACT government floated its thought bubble about reducing parking requirements in new apartment blocks it had done some research.
Did they, for example, conduct parking surveys of residential units along both light rail and rapid bus corridors?
Can they confirm their proposal is evidence based?
How can they say that savings in construction costs will be passed on to buyers and also to subsequent purchasers?
Will there be a requirement for residents who purchase units with inadequate parking to enter into an agreement with the ACT government to not demand that public parking spaces be reserved for their vehicles?
Can the proponents of these schemes please publish evidence (not opinions) supporting their policies?
Perhaps Eric Hunter (Letters, February 8) should remember that (Peter, he has a name) Dutton spent many years as a serving police officer.
I have no doubt that this experience would subtly help formulate the 15 questions on the Voice to which Eric refers.
We must rise above the Voice (read listening) discussion to divide our nation with a "if you are not with us, you must be against us" mentality supported by silencing dissent and intimidating those who dare ask questions.
If the Voice is to be worthy it must unite us.
Letter writers reacting to the news around plans to reduce car parks seem to have forgotten about car share schemes like Pop Car.
An apartment without a car park is not for everyone, certainly, particularly for those with small children or mobility needs.
That said, it's a great choice if you have access to a public transport commute and walkable shops.
With a little planning, car shares and taxis can then fill the gaps.
This is the lifestyle goal for many residents of our city, and it sounds much better than gritting my teeth in peak hour traffic.
People who prefer to take the wheel could still buy a more expensive apartment with a parking space, or decamp to the suburbs.
I can't believe some of the drivel appearing on these pages condemning Dutton for his temerity in asking for more information on the Voice.
The comment by Felicity Chivas (Letters, February 8) comparing Australia to South Africa and its apartheid system is laughable.
The coloured people under that regime had no say.
Our Indigenous citizens have exactly the same rights as everybody else in this country.
They would actually have more if the Voice is legislated; a bit like reverse apartheid perhaps?
Warren Mundine and Jacinta Price have a much better understanding of "Indigenous problems". It is a pity Albanese doesn't heed their advice instead of accusing anyone questioning his push for the Voice as being un-Australian.
Perhaps he is worried about egg on his face if the referendum fails. Unless he can convince the Australian people of how the current situation is disadvantaging the Indigenous populace and requires remedial action I think he will have a problem getting his "baby" over the line.
If I had voted for Lidia Thorpe, who stood as a Green at the last Federal election, I would be extremely annoyed.
She probably realised at the time she wouldn't get voted in as an independent and decided to throw her lot in with the Greens as a result.
But now in Parliament she has turned her back on the party that supported her in the election, and the Green voters, and has turned her political allegiance to herself, as an independent.
Once elected a person should stay with the party that supported them.
Senator Thorpe has made it clear her focus will be the grassroots "black sovereignty" movement and nothing else.
I can't think of any of my friends and associates who don't drive a car. Residential accommodation without parking for at least one car per adult is a utopian vision sure to turn into a nightmare.
It might help if other methods of travel were supported by the ACT government. Wide, well-lit pavements would help walkers. The division of walking and cycling paths would encourage both activities. Frequent buses running until at least midnight with some service through the night would also help. If you can afford it you live in a townhouse, separate dwelling or an apartment block with adequate parking, lifts, roof garden and so on.
Many of us require a garage for things other than a car. They can also be used for storage and as work spaces.
Apartment blocks with no parking will be occupied by people on lower incomes.
More social housing and better public transport would be a win for all.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers' analysis of Australia's fundamental economic problems is a long awaited positive essay by a government politician.
As Crispin Hull writes ("Jim Chalmers seeks to address radically changed economy. How dare he", canberratimes.com.au, February 7) the members of the Reserve Bank should take it to heart.
Instead, they announced another lift of the interest rate, which could be making inflation worse. It is an old fashioned measure being used in a much changed world.
Our new Labor government may have the right ideas, but when other institutions keep undermining them, Australia doesn't have much hope for a better future.
I refer to the many letters and commentaries about whether Lidia Thorpe should leave the parliament now she has deserted her party.
It is no wonder we have such lack-lustre members in both houses of parliament (and do not get me started on our local Assembly) because people vote for the party first, not the candidate.
Under our present electoral system the voter really gets no say on who is in the house, or even who is our Prime Minister. We are hounded into voting for the party and to put our preferences where the party says. The party chooses the Prime Minister, not the Australian people.
As soon as people start voting for the best person, the sooner we will have proper representation regardless of sex, race, religion etc. and there will be no need for quotas.
It is amazing what a hare-brained idea Mick Gentleman has come up with.
Reducing car spaces will not result in more affordable housing.
Nor will it result in reduced car needs even with areas better served by public transport.
The war in Ukraine rumbles on to its first anniversary. I believe there is an existential crisis looming.
The Ukrainians are losing men at an unsustainable rate. European ammunition stocks are running low. Russia is preparing for a spring offensive which has a good chance of succeeding.
The proxy war may heat up with the West putting boots on the ground sooner than anyone foresaw. Putin just has to wait.
It is all very well for B Shirley (Letters, February 8) to say you travel to Sydney or the coast coaches, trains or planes. But if you have a dog the only option is a car. Dogs are banned on coaches and trains. And flying with a dog is a very expensive option. If the government wants people to reduce car use dogs should be allowed on public transport.
Former Liberal Minister Alan Tudge described politics as unforgiving in his resignation speech. He might have found it a little more forgiving had he shown some contrition for his mistakes including those that ruined the lives of ordinary Australians less well-off than him.
When I'm not driving to the other side of town for grandparenting duties or to visit a family member in an aged care facility I'm driving to the rooms of various health professionals in order to keep this creaking old body functioning a little while longer. Fewer parking spots? No thanks.
I was aware that "aging" and "ageing" were two equally acceptable alternatives nearly 50 years ago when I was in the APS drafting policy papers (Letters, February 10). The spell checker on my computer keeps trying to opt for "ageing".
Michael McCarthy (Letters, February 10) likes Noel Pearson's idea of celebrating "the two Australias" on both January 25 and 26. There is only one Australia. To suggest otherwise is divisive. We are all in this together. At least we should be.
Leon Arundell didn't "paraphrase" me (Letters, February 10). He misrepresented me.
As an example of PTSD Spare is worth reading. While this family has always been hounded by the media that doesn't mean it is normal. The media has, and still is, making plenty of money from the royals. Surely the Duke of Sussex has earnt his share and more.
One must sympathise with the Russians. Because they have to live in such a cold and inhospitable environment it's no wonder that they don't feel threatened by global warming.
Empires don't apologise. Not the Persians, Romans, Mongols, Khmers, Incas, or Ottomans.
Bruce Paine (Letters, February 8) wonders about the high level of taxation imposed on ACT residents by the territory government when compared to other jurisdictions. He also asks what, if any, the benefits are. I hope you don't own a caravan Bruce. The cost of registering one in Canberra is outrageously high compared to other parts of the country.
