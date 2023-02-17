Now aged in his early 70s, there is a distilled wisdom in his late pronouncements, where he makes no attempt to dazzle or impress the reader and admits that, as a university graduate, he had never heard of Duchamp and that many of the breaks and changes in his career came about by chance. He frequently happened to be at the right time at the right place and encountered people who were to have a profound impact on his art. An obsessive mantra for his thinking on art and life comes from Stéphane Mallarmé's poem: "A Throw of the Dice will Never Abolish Chance".