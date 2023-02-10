Times Past: February 11, 1994

Before she became the first Australian Saint, The Canberra Times reported on this day that Pope John Paul II was coming to Australia in the following year for three days to perform the beatification of Melbourne-born mother Mary MacKillop.
There is a very large list of legacies of institutions, colleges and streets that use Mary MacKillop's name all around Australia. Specifically in Canberra, there is (St) Mary MacKillop Place in the suburb of Richardson, there is also (St) Mary MacKillop College with two campuses. One in Wanniassa and one in Isabella Plains in Tuggeranong.
The Vatican had confirmed the visit and details were to be finalised over the following months. The ceremony was to be conducted in Sydney and thousands of people were expected to attend. The only visit by the pope previously was back in 1986 so many would not want to miss the rare opportunity to see the popular leader of the Catholic Church.
The congregational leader of the Sisters of St Joseph in Sydney, in which Mary MacKillop was a founding member, Sister Mary Cresp was excited by the pope's visit saying the news was tremendous.
Sister Mary Cresp said that Mary MacKillop's Christian life had been deemed by the Vatican to be a worthy model of faith. The beatification would bring her another step closer to being entered into the Canon of Saints.
Two documented miracles are needed before full sainthood. MacKillop's first miracle came in 1961 when a woman prayed to her after she was diagnosed with leukemia that she would live and have a family. At the time of printing the article, the woman lived and was a mother to six children.
