Times Past: February 11, 1994

February 11 2023 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on February 11, 1994.

Before she became the first Australian Saint, The Canberra Times reported on this day that Pope John Paul II was coming to Australia in the following year for three days to perform the beatification of Melbourne-born mother Mary MacKillop.

