When Kath Koschel launched the Kindness Factory in 2015, the goal was getting one million followers to log an act of kindness on the website.
"When we had 10 acts logged, we were being congratulated on our achievement," Kath said. "As word travelled, it just grew."
Fast forward, and more than five million people have logged onto the Kindness Factory to tell their story, and the number grows each day.
Kath Koschel knows about kindness and compassion. An elite sportsperson, Kath experienced a debilitating injury causing permanent damage, followed by devastating personal loss. Then, in 2016, Kath was hit from behind by a motor vehicle.
"The inspiration for the Kindness Factory was borne from adversity, and the goodness from family and friends, and others, who wanted to help me."
Kindness inspires kindness.- Kath Koschel
Kath's extensive injuries included broken vertebrae, requiring a wheelchair.
"I was in an elevator and unable to reach the button. I felt defeated, sitting there with my head down. I heard a ping and looked up, a stranger had pushed the button then just gone on their way. It may have meant nothing to them, but it meant everything to me."
Kindness Factory is a not-for-profit organisation with a mission to make the world a kinder place. Focus is primarily on schools and community. Kath said partnerships and corporate support are essential to help fund research and development of school programs. Through research, the organisation aims to further understand the benefits of kindness from a psychological, physical, spiritual, cultural and social perspective. Research shows performing an act of kindness has the same up-lifting effect as receiving one.
"Kindness inspires kindness," said Kath. Having a public space where people can share their experience, as givers and receivers, helps to spread kindness and inspiration. "On difficult days, I'll go on Kindness Factory website and read the stories. It turns a bad day into a good one."
Visit kindnessfactory.com where five million stories will ease anxiety and boost your immune system. Log your own story for others to read. Gather ideas and surprise someone special.
"I like to suggest cost-free acts of kindness such as teaching someone a new skill. Or, low cost - shout lunch for a new colleague."
What's next for the Kindness Factory and Kath Koschel? Surely moving the goal posts is a priority. Ten million acts, 20 million?
"Oh, and, I've just released a book," said Kath. And the title? Kindness.
ACM is a proud supporter of the Kindness Factory.
