Zoe Cooke's surgeon once advised her to start thinking about life after cricket.
Surgery on a bulging disc in her back left Cooke facing a gruelling road to rehabilitation, and perhaps the idea that cricket just wasn't going to be it for her.
She stuck at it, and a few years down the track she was named in Cricket ACT's team of the century - and days later peeled off a century those watching at Wade Park in Orange could hardly forget.
The ACT Meteors ultimately fell short against the NSW Breakers, Cooke's rearguard innings [114 from 123] ended by a Sammy-Jo Johnson run out with the visitors 12 runs away from victory.
The Meteors' Bangladeshi debutant Jannatul Ferdus [one not out] and Gabby Sutcliffe [14] were left to try to pull their side over the line, the run chase finishing with a fifth run out that saw the ACT all out for 255 with three balls remaining.
Earlier, Sutcliffe had been the pick of the Meteors' bowlers with 3-51 as Erin Burns [87] led NSW to 9-263.
The Meteors have a chance for retribution on Sunday, chasing their second win of the season after Sutcliffe inspired a boilover against Tasmania last month.
"I remember, we probably felt like we were out of the game in that Tassie game, and then for Gabby to come in and take those quick wickets and bring that momentum, it just shows cricket is a funny game," Meteors all-rounder Olivia Porter said.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
