Times Past: February 12, 1976

February 12 2023 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on February 12, 1976.

The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1976, the new approved designs for two very important medals. The Companion of the Order of Australia (AC) and the Cross of Valour (CV).

