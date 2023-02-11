Times Past: February 12, 1976

The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1976, the new approved designs for two very important medals. The Companion of the Order of Australia (AC) and the Cross of Valour (CV).
The two medals have significant meanings for Australia and those who received them.
Up until 1975, the way in which civilians and military personnel were recognised for their achievements and service for Australia and its citizens, was awarded under the British honour system known as the Imperial Awards.
The new Australian system is simply the Australian Honours and Awards.
The Cross of Valour is Australia's highest bravery decoration and is awarded to a person who has done a brave act by selflessly putting themselves in jeopardy to protect the life or property of others either in Australia or overseas.
The Cross of Valour has only been awarded five times since its inception in 1976.
Mr Stuart Devlin was the designer and goldsmith of the medals. For the AC, wattle was used as the symbol, the word Australia circled in the middle and the colours of blue and gold in the ribbon. For the CV, the words "For Valour" are inscribed and two shades of red were used in the ribbon to signify two colours of blood. Both medals have crowns on them to signify the Sovereign as Head of the Order.
The Governor General Sir John Kerr announced the details and design of the medals along with the Queen's approval.
