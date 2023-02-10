The Canberra Times
Canberra Cavalry star Robbie Perkins bound for World Baseball Classic

Caden Helmers
Caden Helmers
Updated February 10 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 3:30pm
Robbie Perkins has been named in the national side for the World Baseball Classic. Picture by Jamila Toderas

A global pandemic left a hole in the Australian baseball team but now Canberra's Robbie Perkins is on the cusp of a return to the world stage.

