A global pandemic left a hole in the Australian baseball team but now Canberra's Robbie Perkins is on the cusp of a return to the world stage.
Cavalry veteran Perkins joins Canberra export Steve Kent in a 30-man Australian squad for next month's World Baseball Classic in Tokyo.
Australia has been drawn in a pool featuring world No.1 Japan, Korea, China and Czech Republic with the tournament to begin on March 9.
Perkins has spent a decade playing for Canberra in the Australian Baseball League and has been a staple in the national squad for years.
But opportunities for international competition have often been few and far between - a scenario made worse in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Obviously we had the Olympics which was taken away due to COVID. Our last opportunity was Premier 12 in 2019. Having few and far between tournament probably does make it a little bit more special for this occasion," Perkins said.
"The ABL is pretty good preparation for tournaments like this to get the body into shape and knowing what I am and am not capable of doing. The next six weeks is about continuing that preparation to make sure I'm at the top of my game leading into the tournament."
A top-two finish in the pool stage would see Australia through to the quarter-finals, where they would chase a spot in the semi-final and championship games to be held in Miami from March 20.
"We always go into these things full of confidence. We're very well aware we obviously don't have the powerhouse names like some of the bigger nations, USA, Dominican Republic, Japan," Perkins said.
"But if we play our own game and do what we need to do, then we can definitely compete against these nations and give them a real good run for making it through to those semis and even that championship."
Perkins is in the hunt for a place in the fans' choice ABL All-Star team after another year as Canberra's catcher.
The Cavalry fell agonisingly short of a playoff appearance after persistent rain in the final round at Blacktown ended Canberra's last chance to force their way into the post-season.
The Adelaide Giants would then end a 43-year wait and beat Perth in the championship series to clinch the Claxton Shield.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
