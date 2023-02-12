Times Past: February 13, 1963

Preparations for the upcoming Royal visit hit fever pitch, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1963.
The picture on the front page showed two city workers hosing down and scrubbing brickwork after finishing planting flowers in the city centre.
Work to tidy up and beautify Canberra was ramped up.
More than 200,000 flowers were transplanted from Yarralumla nursery and they had transformed the heart of the city into a canvas of colour. Acres of lawn had been mowed to perfection along the lakeshore.
There was reassurance this was not at any extra cost to the taxpayers and the scheduled twice a year "clean-up" had just been brought forward to align with the Royal visit.
A survey of Canberra showed that Fairbairn Avenue had been widened between the War Memorial and the airport, guide posts had been moved back several feet and the areas at the side of Morshead Drive and Russell Hill were having weeds removed.
