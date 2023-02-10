An internationally recognised expert on philanthropy and the not-for-profit sector, Krystian Seibert, has been appointed to the Productivity Commission's just commenced review of Australian philanthropy.
The former industry fellow at the Centre for Social Impact at Swinburne University of Technology will join the 'once-in-a-generation' review as an Associate Commissioner.
The Assistant Minister for Charities Andrew Leigh announced Mr Seibert's appointment on Saturday as the review, which will consult broadly, starts.
Dr Leigh stated the review's goal as boosting donations to charities and meeting the Albanese government's goal of doubling philanthropic giving by 2030.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters, and the rising cost of living, the charity sector has been under significant pressure to support people in need. The assistant minister said while deductible donations have increased as a share of total income, the percentage of taxpayers making donations has fallen over the decade.
Volunteering rates have also fallen due the pandemic.
The Albanese government removed the "political gag" from charities in social services agreements soon after taking office, and last month Dr Leigh removed "meddling" ministers with veto powers from deciding a charity's tax deductibility status.
The philanthropy review's final report is due in the first half of 2024.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
