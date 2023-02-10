The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

China camera caution is well justified

By The Canberra Times
February 11 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Australian War Memorial is to remove Chinese made security cameras. Picture by Keegan Carroll

While it would be pleasant to take China's assurances Australian government installations have nothing to fear from its affordable smart CCTV cameras that even come with free software at face value, Beijing's past conduct makes that difficult.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.