The blockbuster exhibition - it's as sure a sign of summer in the capital as Summernats, burgers by the lake and weekends at the pool.
The bright fluttering flags on the lake bridges that mirror the massive signs at the entrance of the National Gallery of Australia where queues start forming in December almost always herald the presence of some precious works of art, on loan from a far-off gallery - usually in England or France.
The exhibition in which they will be displayed will have been hyped for months, as a singular chance to see these works without having to travel to the other side of the globe. The show is usually spectacular, and well worth the wait. It feels special to have the city blessed with that particular kind of fairy dust brought on the winds by big international artworld names.
We have the late, great Betty "Blockbuster" Churcher to thank for this tradition. These big glitzy shows have always lent a kind of glamour to Canberra, as well as confirmation that our cultural institutions can hold their own on the world stage.
Which is why it seemed a left-field choice for the most recent summer blockbuster - a major retrospective of the work of a living artist. And a woman, no less. Betty Churcher wouldn't be turning in her grave - she'd be looking down from heaven with one eyebrow raised, bemused and thrilled.
Cressida Campbell has been a sleeper hit, a slow burn that has had thousands flocking through word of mouth alone. And many have exited the gallery having had the most relaxing, life-affirming experience within an art space in some time, having breathed in domestic scenes, everyday items elevated by paint and woodcuts, all displayed on tasteful, muted walls. In the foyer afterwards, there's a glass case filled with objects, surrounded by sketchpads and pencils; the young and old alike have found themselves settling down to do some sketching, Cressida-style, to hold onto the feeling a little longer.
It's a far cry from the awe and wonder that often defines the experience of seeing, in person, works that are otherwise separated from us by thousands of kilometres, and sometimes hundreds of years. They are, and remain, distant. It's trite to suggest that it's cultural cringe alone that drives us to seek out international shows, and the galleries to continue staging them, no matter the cost or logistics. Australia is, after all, a very, very long way away from Europe, and for most of us, it's a long time between visits across the pond (if at all).
But perhaps this is the point of a show like Cressida Campbell: artists live among us, and their art is telling our story. This, by extension, should be the job of a national art gallery.
It's also a smart move on the part of current director Nick Mitzevich, to stage a major show by a woman - it's in keeping with the gallery's Know My Name campaign, to increase and elevate the profile of Australia's female artists, who have historically, even recently, been under-represented and overlooked in the canon.
Next summer, the gallery is pulling a similar trick, but one with even more cachet - a blockbuster survey of works by Emily Kame Kngwarreye. The late Indigenous artist is one of our most celebrated international painters, and the show will be thrilling in a different way. Coming in the wake of the federal government's new cultural policy, this may signal a new direction for Australian galleries - a new faith in Australian audiences to celebrate what's possible on our own shores.
