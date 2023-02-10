Grace Kemp struggled to contain her excitement when she found out Scott Fava had been named the ACT Brumbies coach for the upcoming Super W season.
The pair formed a close bond through their involvement with the Wallaroos, Kemp making her national debut in 2022 while Fava worked as assistant coach.
The former Wallaby is a Brumbies legend and experienced loose forward and he had plenty of words of advice for his new understudy.
MORE SPORT:
The relationship has continued in the new year and Fava has developed into Kemp's mentor.
"Scott has a lot of experience playing and coaching," Kemp said. "He's bringing a lot of that experience and a lot of confidence to the squad.
"It was so great for me to play under him. He's played No.8, second row, flanker so to have him give me tips on how I can improve my game from little things he's realised over the years, it's really helped me a lot and will help others in the squad."
After sitting out last week's trial against South Australia, Kemp will receive her first taste of action this year in Saturday's clash with the Melbourne Rebels in Wagga.
The 21-year-old is among a returning crop of stars, including fellow Australian representatives Siokapesi Palu and Tania Naden.
With the Super W season still six weeks away, the match is a small step towards round one on March 25.
Despite her youth, Kemp has quickly developed into a leader within the Brumbies squad. It's a role she takes seriously, having been fortunate enough to learn from Wallaroos legends in recent years.
"I'm still learning so much even though I've been to a World Cup," Kemp said. "I got to learn off greats like Grace Hamilton, Emily Chancellor and Shannon Parry, I'm bringing what I learnt from there back into the Brumbies squad.
"We have girls who have played different types of footy and are bringing their knowledge, I'm soaking it up off them and always learning.
"We have a young girl called Lilly Bone who's playing No.8. She's asking me questions about the position and it's awesome we get to work off each other."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.