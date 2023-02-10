The Canberra Times
Aussie New Wave cinema season at National Film and Sound Archive

Updated February 10 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 4:38pm
The 1971 classic Wake in Fright is part of the Australian New Wave Season at the National Film and Sound Archive. Picture supplied

Ten bold and provocative films that put Aussie cinema on the map in the 1970s and 1980s will be shown in the Australian New Wave season at the National Film and Sound Archive.

