Aussie New Wave cinema season at National Film and Sound Archive

Ten bold and provocative films that put Aussie cinema on the map in the 1970s and 1980s will be shown in the Australian New Wave season at the National Film and Sound Archive.
The season starts next Saturday, February 18, and continues until November 18, returning some classics to the big screen, in the Arc Cinema. On the roll call is Walkabout, The Last Wave, Deathcheaters, The Fringe Dwellers, The Chant of Jimmie Blacksmith, Razorback, Malcolm, Patrick, Wake in Fright and Snapshot.
Tickets and times at nfsa.gov.au The link is here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.