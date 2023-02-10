Former Wagga Waratahs flyer Corey Toole is excited to be back in Wagga ahead of the ACT Brumbies trial game against Melbourne Rebels.
Toole was at Mater Dei Catholic College on Friday for the first time since he graduated at the end of 2018 helping to take some of their new year seven students through some drills.
"It's awesome to be back home," Toole said.
"It's good to be back here seeing some teachers that taught me and back with all the kids.
"I've talked to a few year seven students today and they said they are all playing rugby which is good to see."
Toole was one of the Brumbies' standouts in their win last weekend in Griffith against the NSW Waratahs scoring two tries with him hoping to carry that confidence into the trial game against the Rebels.
"It's awesome to get over the line in the trial games," he said.
"It builds a bit of confidence and hopefully we can replicate that in the next couple of weeks."
Toole is looking forward to his first season of Super Rugby and is excited about the opportunity to play in Australia at a professional standard.
"I haven't actually played inside Australia professionally yet," he said.
"So it's going to be awesome to play at home in Canberra and then away games in places like Sydney and Brisbane."
Making the switch to the Brumbies after starring for the Australian Sevens side, Toole said he was getting used to the more physical format.
"There is a lot more bodies on the park," he said.
"So obviously it's a lot more physical and I have got to make my tackles up front.
"There is also not too much space in attack, so when I do have the ball I have to make my opportunities count."
Toole hasn't played in Wagga since he helped Waratahs defeat Ag College in the 2018 SIRU grand final and he's hopeful that some home crowd support will help the Brumbies replicate the success against the Rebels.
"I think the last time I was in Wagga I won a grand final," he said.
"So hopefully we can replicate some success on the field tomorrow."
