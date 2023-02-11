The Canberra Times
Comment/Letters to the Editor

Indigenous Voice is both a confusing and divisive issue

By Letters to the Editor
February 12 2023 - 5:30am
Senator Jacinta Price. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

I am confused. Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price opposes the Voice because its function will be only advisory with no teeth. Peter Dutton appears to fear the Voice will have too much power and may interfere with legislation.

