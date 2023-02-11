Indigenous Voice is both a confusing and divisive issue

I am confused. Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price opposes the Voice because its function will be only advisory with no teeth. Peter Dutton appears to fear the Voice will have too much power and may interfere with legislation.
Unless Anthony Albanese can whittle the concept of the Voice down to two or three simple sentences it will never get up.
Why? Because people do not have the time or inclination to wade through thick wads of policy statements. Albanese should have learned this from Labor's 2019 election loss where too much policy cost Labor victory. Unfortunately, the party with the shortest sharp slogans will win the debate.
We now have Penny Wong and Richard Marles just back from a meeting with their political masters in the USA after discussing the greatest mistake we have ever made in defence, the AUKUS agreement.
A country with a population of just 25 million people is committed to buying and operating nuclear-powered submarines at a cost we cannot justify.
Why is it that such a cost based on a decision made by a few politicians can become a reality? This decision will impact every aspect of our existence including health and education spending, trade and the cost of living for decades to come.
The decision to commit to nuclear submarines must be reversed. We are making life harder for our children and committing Australia to ongoing involvement in America's hegemonic wars.
A referendum for the Voice is scheduled. A far more important referendum would be to decide whether we continue to be a vassal state to the USA or an independent country able to live by our own standards.
As the cost of housing is a regular topic of discussion it is worthwhile to look back over the years. Here are two interesting quotes about Canberra's land prices.
"Only the wealthy can afford to buy land and build in Canberra today ... The one answer to prices paid yesterday is to make enough land available to meet the demand. The government has created an artificial lack of land and housing." This was said by a federal member for the ACT.
"Prices for individual blocks across all suburbs were beyond the reach of the average buyer and were a problem for young home builders." This was said by a Canberra real estate agent.
The first quote was by Jim Fraser in June 1963.
The second was by auctioneer R O Wellsmore in response to the cost of blocks of land in October 1963.
Further to your excellent editorial "Earthquake tragedy is a real calamity" (canberratimes.com.au, February 10), Australia, Donald Horne's "the lucky country", is blessed with a seismically quiet land mass in which tremors are a novelty, earthquakes are seldom recorded, and earthquake damage is a rarity.
Those observations may go some way to explaining the paltry $10 million in aid sent by the federal government after the recent catastrophic earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.
The sheer scale of the disaster - tens of thousands killed, hundreds of thousands homeless; and thousands of buildings worth many billions destroyed - are well beyond the Australian experience, and commensurately difficult to visualise.
As a result of the unreasonable fast and successive rate rises my behaviour has changed significantly. I put the security cameras on the back burner along with the sliding gate, air conditioning, smart lighting, security, flyscreens and other things I had planned to buy.
I sleep on inflatable mattress and sit on a plastic chair. I can only afford one meal of cheese and bread a day.
I hope my sufferings reduce Australia's inflation rate soon.
