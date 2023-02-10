The Canberra Times
Total fire ban for southern ranges, southern slopes NSW on Saturday

By Miriam Webber, and Peter Brewer
Updated February 10 2023 - 7:06pm, first published 7:00pm
Regions surrounding the ACT have called a fire ban for Saturday. Picture by Jamila Toderas

The NSW Rural Fire Service has announced a total fire ban for regions surrounding Canberra on Saturday, but the ACT will not be under the same conditions.

