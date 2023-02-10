Two new NSW schools will be getting extra science labs but the government will not reveal if this will change the cost or timeframe for the buildings.
Jerrabomberra and Bungendore high schools will both have two science laboratories each after parents raised concerns about whether the facilities would cater for the projected school populations.
Member for Monaro Nichole Overall said in a statement the plans for the two schools would be amended to include the two labs instead of one.
"It's important school families continue to be involved in discussions going forward and I'm pleased to have met with parents to talk through these matters and have secured this outcome."
NSW Education Department spokesperson was unable to confirm whether converting one of the general classrooms into a lab would change the cost or the expected completion date for each project.
They would also not confirm how much the temporary facilities for each school cost.
"While the designs for Jerrabomberra and Bungendore schools met the relevant guidelines, following further feedback from the schools, an additional science laboratory will be provided in each of the schools," they said.
The NSW government is in the process of acquiring extra playspace for Jerrabomberra Public School.
The private lease arrangement of the area, known as the block, has been extended until an unknown date.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
