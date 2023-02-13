Denial is not the way forward when tackling mental health and climate change

As a parent, it's devastating to see your child in distress. My daughter was heavily pregnant through the beginning of the Black Summer Bushfires. She spent hours in her bedroom in tears on the night of her 30th birthday party.
In the days following, we knew what was coming and the wait for it to arrive was nauseating. As the flames of the Gospers Mountain and Green Wattle Creek fires converged on our area, we rescued what precious personal things we could, as cinders fell and the RFS app pinged.
Myself and my family have kept up to date with the science of climate change, and have always cared about the environment and other people. Living through that Black Summer, seeing the evidence play out in real time, made it clear that extreme climate events were no longer hypothetical. It was and is a real and immediate threat. We had woken in fright to the very real consequences of climate change.
In the end, we were just lucky. We weren't right at the coalface compared to those who bore the full brunt of bushfire, or full brunt of drought, or full brunt of floods. But that doesn't dampen the trauma of escaping one of the worst bushfires in Australia's history, in the awareness of ongoing threat.
For those who aren't lucky - who lose everything - I can only imagine that the trauma would be tenfold.
There was a period in the aftermath where I just stuck my head in the sand. That was how I dealt with the trauma. I was overcome by a festering sense that the future was a threat we couldn't control. That it was a demon or a monster that would influence the way we live from now on.
It's like being stuck in the surf with wave after wave crashing over you, struggling to the surface for air and pushed down again. This is a powerful driver of anxiety and hopelessness, especially for those who have faced recurring floods and fire.
But as recovery got underway, I met and saw how others affected by these disasters were utilising and transforming the energy springing from such raw and unpleasant emotions. Sharing stories and speaking the truth of their experiences to one another and to the governments tasked with relief efforts.
By sharing my story with you, I hope to speak my own truth. These disasters, driven by climate change, are destroying the lives of many Australians. They are taking away homes, claiming lives, and eroding the resilience we are best known for. They are impacting mental and physical health.
It is impossible to avoid the big picture of how we must proceed. Large scale adaptation and mitigation has to happen so that our communities are protected from future disasters.
To loosely quote Greta Thunberg: "When your bathtub is about to overflow, you don't go looking for buckets or start covering the floor with towels - you start by turning off the tap."
Beyond Black Summer, we've seen a great deluge in almost every state and territory, and now the possibility of another El Nino is raising the prospect of lush green growth becoming fuel for another unprecedented fire season.
My daughter eventually gave birth and my granddaughter will soon be three years old. She recently described herself as the "sunlight of our family", and indeed she is. She and her brother are the basis for both hope and resolve.
Naturally I worry about what this year is going to bring for me, my family, and for the communities still healing. But the key difference from three years ago is that I'm now in a positive and proactive frame of mind and am earning the right to hope.
Everything we do right now is incredibly important to avoid the worsening effects of climate change.
Ensuring that Australians stop bearing the consequences of climate-driven disasters through strengthening communities and putting pressure on our governments to do much more, much faster, is the positive way forward.
That is our case for hope and that will be the fuel for necessary change.
