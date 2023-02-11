After enduring a decade of wage stagnation, it comes as no surprise workers are using the opportunity of a very tight labour market to negotiate for higher pay.
The wage price index grew by 3.1 per cent in the September quarter, its fastest pace since 2013. This growth included the 4.6 per cent increase in the minimum wage awarded by the Fair Work Commission in June last year.
Through its consultations with 200 businesses, industry groups and community organisations, the Reserve Bank of Australia reckons salary packets have grown even bigger since then.
Private sector employers told the RBA wages increased by 4.25 per cent in the last three months of 2022 and one-third of firms reported awarding pay increases of more than 5 per cent. This is a substantial increase form a year earlier, when private sector wages were growing by just 2.4 per cent.
Of course, in the short term, even those securing a pay rise of 5 per cent or more are still effectively falling behind given headline inflation accelerated to 7.8 per cent in the December quarter.
And though the central bank thinks price pressures have peaked and will ease during this year, it does not expect wage growth to begin outstripping living cost increases until early next year.
Things should be looking brighter for wage earners by mid-2024, when wages are tipped to be growing, on average, by 4.1 per cent while inflation is expected to have eased to 3.6 per cent.
The RBA expects the gap between wages and living costs to expand even further by the end of next year, reaching 0.8 of a percentage point and remaining this wide until at least mid-2025.
These forecasts are predicated on there being just two more 0.25 of a percentage point rate increases in this tightening cycle, as expected by markets and a majority of economists.
But, as RBA governor Philip Lowe admitted last week, the path to this relatively promising outcome is a narrow one.
For one, there is a lot of uncertainty about how consumers are responding to current conditions. By some measures, they have continued to spend big on goods and services early this year. But there are indicators that suggest otherwise.
If the Reserve Bank miscalculates, two more rate rises could be enough to tip the economy into recession or prove insufficient to bring inflation down, raising the spectre of even more rate hikes.
And the longer inflation remains elevated, the greater the risk workers will expect it to stay high and factor this into their wage claims and businesses into their price settings, creating a classic wage-price spiral.
