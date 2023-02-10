Firefighters respond to small grass fire at Majura

ACT firefighters were responding to a grass fire in Majura on Friday evening.
Fire and Rescue and Rural Fire Service units were called to the fire on Tambreet Street, Majura Parkway, about 7.50pm.
As of 8.30pm, firefighters expected to have the blaze under control shortly, an Emergency Services spokesperson said.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
