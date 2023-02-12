The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Community housing providers, government announce toolkit aimed at tackling veteran homelessness

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
February 13 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian veterans are at a higher risk of homelessness within a year of leaving the ADF. Picture Shutterstock

Community housing, service providers and the federal government will unveil a so-called toolkit for tackling homelessness among veterans on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.