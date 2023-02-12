Community housing, service providers and the federal government will unveil a so-called toolkit for tackling homelessness among veterans on Monday.
It is intended to be a first step towards patching up a system where 5.3 per cent of the recently transitioned ADF population experience homelessness within 12 months.
The group are more vulnerable to unstable housing than the general population, research from the Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute found in 2019.
"They're just not on our radar," Community Housing Industry Association chief executive Wendy Hayhurst said.
"Yes, there's not a lot of housing out there, but they're missing out on the housing that some of the more vulnerable should be entitled to, because we're not interacting with them."
The toolkit will act as a guide for housing and support services, outlining the risks to veterans, their specific needs, how to reach them, and how best to support them.
The federal government last week introduced legislation for its $10 billion social housing plan, which it says will build 30,000 additional social houses.
Returns from the fund should also produce a $30 million investment towards housing, specifically for veterans over five years.
"Our members need the skills and the resources to be able to respond well, and we have the opportunity to build accommodation for veterans," Ms Hayhurst said.
"So the two things go together."
Assistant Minister for Veterans' Affairs Matt Thistlethwaite said the government was focused on practical ways to address veteran homelessness.
"The new resources will strengthen referral pathways between providers, the Department of Veterans' Affairs, Open Arms and other ex-service organisations to help set an industry standard for providing housing services to veterans," he said.
Veterans without stable accommodation can end up out of reach from help, meaning they miss out on vital services such as mental health support.
READ MORE:
"People who don't have a fixed address are often quite at risk, both in terms of not having a roof over their head, but also in terms of not having those community supports that are more generally available," said Leonie Nowland, the national manager of Open Arms Veterans and Families Counselling.
"And also not necessarily being able to access healthcare in the same way that you can when you actually have a fixed address.
"The toolkit is going to go a long way to helping veterans themselves understand what they're eligible for. But also to help the social housing providers understand, so that we can intervene to support the veteran."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.