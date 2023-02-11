Forget the nervous 90s - Zoe Cooke's player profile lists her as a fast bowler.
"I don't even think I'm a fast bowler," the ACT Meteors centurion said.
Something more akin to medium pace might be her go with the ball. Just like the frightening forties with the bat.
"When I got to 47, I made sure I got past that. I told my mum I would not get out on 47 again," Cooke said of her maiden WNCL ton, scored in the first game of a double-header against NSW at Wade Park in Orange this week.
"All the girls who stuck around with me just helped me get through it. It was pretty fun to be out there."
MORE SPORT
Now the Meteors all-rounder is looking to back it up - only this time she hopes it ends in triumph when the ACT meet NSW once more on Sunday, desperately hunting a win to help them climb up the ladder.
Cooke's 114 was a lone-hand in a seven-run loss, but it marked something more special after she was told by a surgeon to consider a different career following back surgery a few years ago.
"I've worked on it really hard this season. Obviously hurting my back again about four months ago made me learn how to bat," Cooke said.
"Just sticking it out and the coaches throwing endless hours of non-stop balls at me, it's all clicked. Getting back into bowling has helped calm me a little bit and got that confidence back.
"[Coaches] helped me more so with the mental side of [batting], because I'm used to going out there to try to swing. Just that mental toughness to get through it, and probably playing straight is something I haven't done in the past."
Hard enough to dislodge another Cricket ACT team of the century member at the top of the order?
"I don't think I'll kick Katie Mack out of her opening spot. I'll have a chat to her and see what she says," Cooke grinned.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.