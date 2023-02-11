Officers at Woden Police Station were surprised when they were handed a World War I era pistol this week.
An elderly man attended the station on Wednesday and voluntarily surrendered the firearm, estimated to be 108 years old.
It will be assessed for historical value or disposed of safely, police said.
People who have an unregistered firearm or firearm-related items can surrender them to police without penalty, for registration, sale or destruction, under the National Firearms Amnesty.
Firearms can be surrendered to ACT Firearms Registry at 86 Vicars Street Mitchell.
More information on appointments is available on the Firearms page, however if you are unable to bring a firearm in yourself, you can contact the ACT Firearms Registry (02 5126 9076) to organise collection.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.