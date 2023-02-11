The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

'I ain't going to sleep': Alexander Volkanovski's final vow ahead of UFC 284

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated February 11 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski fight for the UFC lightweight title in Perth on Sunday. Picture Getty Images

Supposedly, Islam Makhachev doesn't respect Alexander Volkanovski as a challenger to his UFC lightweight crown.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.