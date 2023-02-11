Local band SAFIA will perform for free in March, to mark Canberra Day celebrations.
The trio will headline a free concert at Commonwealth Park on March 13, celebrating Canberra's 110th anniversary.
The band, made up of Ben Woolner, Michael Bell and Harry Sayers, was first formed in 2012 in Canberra.
Releasing their breakout single "Listen to Soul, Listen to Blues" in 2013, they have since gained popularity with several hits.
SAFIA will headline the Canberra Day performances at Stage 88, with the event starting at 12pm.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
