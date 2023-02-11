Red-hot Queanbeyan set the tone for Twenty20 finals

Dean Solway knows a response is coming.
Having led Queanbeyan to victory over Tuggeranong Valley in a two-day clash on Saturday, the two sides will play in a Twenty20 semi-final on Sunday.
Solway and his team are full of confidence, however they know their rivals will arrive at Phillip Oval determined to turn the tables.
Queanbeyan have won the last two Twenty20 titles and Solway is confident his side can make it three in a row with a pair of victories on Sunday.
"Tuggeranong always bring their best cricket," Solway said. "They're a smart team with experienced guys, Shane and Craig Devoy, Mitchael Barrington. They'll come motivated and keen to knock us off.
"We've got some guys bowling well. Kai Brunker is one of them, we'll have four big overs from him, our quicks are all in good touch and we've got a few guys in form with the stick.
"We're in form but we have to bring our best on the day against Tuggies, they're one of the better teams in the comp."
Queanbeyan's victory was a typical two-day grind, the batters setting Tuggeranong Valley 321 to win.
The fast bowlers then struck early to reduce their opponents to 4-74 before Shane Devoy and Matthew Rogers mounted a fightback.
Young leg-spinner Kai Brunker proved the game-breaker, removing Devoy for 70 before Nic Broes helped clean up the tail to secure a 104-run win.
"Kai is definitely a game-breaker," Solway said. "He can get set batsmen out with his leg spin and good variations. He's an excellent bowler, we're lucky to have him in the team.
"It was good to watch from second slip and cover, how good his control is."
Queanbeyan 320 def Tuggeranong Valley 216, Eastlake 9d-359 def Weston Creek Molonglo 253, Ginninderra 3d-405 def ANU 183, North Canberra Gungahlin 7d-285 def Western District 224 & 4-163
