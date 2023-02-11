Firefighters will work through the night to contain a grass fire at Wee Jasper, north west of Canberra.
NSW Rural Fire Service were called to the area just after 3pm, to find grass alight.
Just after 8pm, the blaze off Wee Jasper Road had burned through 860 hectares.
Earlier in the evening it was being pushed by westerly winds towards Mountain Creek Road.
There are some isolated properties in the area, a NSW Rural Fire Service spokesperson said, but there is no immediate threat to property at this time.
Firefighters on the ground are being assisted by heavy plant machinery and water bombing helicopters as they work to contain the fire.
They expect weather conditions will ease during the course of Saturday night.
People in the north west of Canberra may experience smoke from the grass fire, the ACT's Emergency Services Agency advised.
The fire does not pose a threat to the ACT at this time.
Areas surrounding Canberra are under a total fire ban on Saturday, though the ACT is not subject to the same conditions.
More information is available on the NSW Rural Fire Service's Fires Near Me map.
In a life-threatening emergency, or if you see an unattended fire, call triple-0.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.