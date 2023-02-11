A grass fire in Wee Jasper, north west of Canberra, remains out of control after burning since Saturday afternoon.
NSW Rural Fire Service were called to the area just after 3pm on Saturday, to find grass alight and worked through the night to contain it.
Just after 8pm on Saturday the blaze off Wee Jasper Road had burned through 860 hectares.
As of Sunday morning the fire had grown to just over 2000 hectares, with the potential to spread more as firefighters work to strengthen containment lines.
There are some isolated properties in the area, a NSW Rural Fire Service spokesperson said, but there was no immediate threat to property as at Sunday morning.
However, people in the area should monitor conditions and stay alert.
NSW and ACT firefighters on the ground are being assisted by heavy plant machinery and water bombing helicopters as they work to contain the fire.
The spokesperson said the fire was burning in an easterly direction, under westerly winds and firefighters would focus on containing the northern end of the fire on Sunday.
People in the Yass Valley around the Murrumbateman area, down to north west of Canberra may experience smoke from the grass fire.
The NSW RFS spokesperson said they are not expecting significant prolonged air quality issues in those areas and late easterly winds on Sunday night and Monday morning will help to disperse smoke.
The ACT's Emergency Services Agency advised the fire does not pose a threat to the ACT at this time.
More information is available on the NSW Rural Fire Service's Fires Near Me map.
In a life-threatening emergency, or if you see an unattended fire, call triple-0.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
