The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Smoke in north-west Canberra, NSW RFS work to contain Wee Jasper grass fire

Miriam Webber
Soofia Tariq
By Miriam Webber, and Soofia Tariq
Updated February 12 2023 - 10:40am, first published February 11 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There is no immediate risk to property at this time. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

A grass fire in Wee Jasper, north west of Canberra, remains out of control after burning since Friday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

Soofia Tariq

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.