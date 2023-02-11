The Canberra Times
Updated

Wee Jasper grass fire contained after two days

Miriam Webber
Soofia Tariq
By Miriam Webber, and Soofia Tariq
Updated February 12 2023 - 6:31pm, first published February 11 2023 - 8:00pm
Fire crews managed to contain the fire, which had grown to 2019 hectares. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

A grass fire in Wee Jasper, north west of Canberra, has been contained after burning for two days and spreading across 2000 hectares.

Public service and politics reporter

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

