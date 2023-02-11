Tania Naden has been ticking off the goals one by one.
First was a Super W debut with the ACT Brumbies, next came a call up to the wider Australian training squad. Then the career highlight, a maiden Wallaroos cap.
The Test debut came during the 2022 World Cup, Naden using the summer to ponder what comes next.
While some players are content once they reach the pinnacle, the fire burning inside the 30-year-old remains as strong as ever.
MORE SPORT:
"I know I'm one of the older girls in the squad but I still feel like it's quite new to me," Naden said. "I only started at the Brumbies in 2018, so it's still an exciting time for me. I have more to give and I'm keen to try and make the best of the time I have left in this career.
"I want to stay part of the Wallaroos program this season and put my best foot forward to try and get more time starting in the Wallaroos jersey."
Naden made her return to the field in Saturday's trial against the Rebels in scorching conditions in Wagga.
The Brumbies were outplayed by their rivals, falling 36-12 in a physical contest. The match provided an opportunity for ACT coach Scott Fava to incorporate his stars back into the mix.
Naden was joined by the likes of Grace Kemp and Siokapesi Palu in playing the opening 20 minutes of the match.
With the Brumbies Super W squad to be finalised this week, Fava used the trial as an opportunity to test a number of youngsters against more experienced opposition.
The team's preparations for the season will ramp up in the coming weeks as they build towards round one.
Fava has implemented a new attacking structure for the year and the coaching staff recognised it could take some time before the players hit their stride.
So while disappointed with the result, Naden said Saturday was a big step forward as they learn the new playing style.
"It's different to what we've done in the past at the Brumbies," Naden said. "We're leading with our fast girls, our backs.
"The coaches are going for more of a fast attacking shape, not so much a heavy down the middle style but spreading the ball a bit more and exposing holes in the defensive line.
"It's new, I haven't done it before but I'm excited. There were good little moments that came out of today, getting the ball wide, it's quite exciting."
MELBOURNE REBELS 36 bt ACT BRUMBIES 12
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.