If last week's season opening trial was a chance for the ACT Brumbies young guns to make a statement, Saturday marked an opportunity for the existing stars to receive a taste of the action.
The bulk of the team's Wallabies took to the field for the clash with the Melbourne Rebels in Wagga Wagga and they impressed in the 35-33 victory.
Returning coach Stephen Larkham has been careful to slowly work the experienced players into the program after a busy 2022 that concluded on November 27 for those who played in the spring tour.
This year is expected to be even bigger, with the international season reaching a climax at the World Cup in France.
MORE SPORT:
Wallabies players only returned to pre-season in mid-January and Rugby Australia has placed limits on their training and playing volumes throughout the Super Rugby campaign.
That saw a handful of veterans, including Nic White and Allan Alaalatoa sit out the trials completely, while a number received their first taste of action in Wagga on Saturday.
A small group of players were injected off the bench in last week's win over the Waratahs in Griffith and they played a greater role on Saturday night.
The likes of Darcy Swain, Lachlan Lonergan and Nick Frost all started in the win over the Rebels and produced solid shifts in the first half.
Len Ikitau and Cadeyrn Neville were among the group to enter the fray in the second half and both players crossed for crucial tries. Wallabies captain James Slipper also took to the field in the final 40 minutes.
Larkham said trial minutes are crucial to prepare for the season and was thrilled to see his Australian stars hit the ground running.
"It was pleasing for those guys to get out there," he said. "I spoke to them after the game last week about getting minutes in this week, they were keen to get out there and get a feel of the intensity of a live game.
"We were previously told by Rugby Australia those guys weren't allowed to play but we got dispensation for those boys.
"We got exactly what we wanted for those boys. Lenny will take plenty of confidence out of that, some good carries, two tries, and so will the other boys. It's hard to come into the Super Rugby season without trial time, it was good to allow those guys this chance."
While the match was all about giving players crucial time in the middle, the Brumbies were pushed all the way by the Rebels and will take plenty out of the contest in the lead up to round one on February 24.
Melbourne fullback Reece Hodge was instrumental for his team throughout the first half as they produced some impressive periods of phase play to put the ACT defence under pressure.
The Brumbies were impressive with ball in hand and the Rebels struggled to keep up with their opponents' fast-paced attacking style.
Melbourne cut the deficit to two with less than 10 minutes to play, however Ikitau sealed the win with his second try in the 76th minute. The Rebels crossed with the final play of the game, however it was too little too late.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.