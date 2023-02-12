Liam Bowron is happy to play the long game.
The youngster featured for the ACT Brumbies in Saturday night's trial win over the Melbourne Rebels and proved he can mix it with the big boys in a solid outing.
At just 19 years old, however, the hooker recognises a Super Rugby debut is unlikely in 2023.
Currently a member of the franchise's elite development squad, Bowron has one last goal to tick off before he makes the full-time transition to open's rugby. Selection in the Junior Wallabies team.
A star for Canberra Royals in the John I Dent Cup, he captained the ACT Brumbies under 19 team in last year's National Championships.
Bowron's performances saw him named in the Junior Wallabies train-on squad and he will attend a camp at the AIS later this month.
A second camp will be held later this year as selectors work towards naming the team for the upcoming Under 20 World Cup.
Bowron watched closely as Australia finished second in 2019 and he's eager help the Junior Wallabies go one better in South Africa.
"The main goal is to try make the World Cup in July," Bowron said. "I moved into hooker to have a crack at the under 20s.
"It would be unreal to be picked. Growing up watching footy, I only realised under 20s was a thing a couple of years ago. I watched the 2019 team come second and that's when it became my goal. I've been hell bent on making the team ever since."
Bowron's shift from flanker to hooker has seen the teenager embrace the challenging tasks of scrummaging in the front row and throwing in lineouts.
In making the move to hooker, Bowron has joined a youthful and talented group at the Brumbies, featuring Lachlan Lonergan, Billy Pollard and Connal McInerney.
The hard work came to fruition on Saturday night, Bowron making the most of his time on the field.
"It looked pretty physical from the sidelines and then I got to come on," he said. "It was good to get a run and cap a good week.
"It's a big step up from any footy I've previously played. In the front row the more time with the big boys in the scrum the better it gets so it was good to get some scrums in at a young age."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
