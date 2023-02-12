Super Bowl LVII is here and on Monday morning NFL fans in Australia will be treated to one of the most tantalising match-ups in years with the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Kansas City Chiefs.
Whether you're an NFL tragic or new to the magic of the pigskin, here's your guide to the biggest day on the American sporting calendar.
The 57th edition of the Super Bowl will take place at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Arizona on Monday at 10.30am (AEDT).
The Chiefs and the Eagles enter the 2022-23 finale both with 16-3 win-loss records. Both finished the regular season as the top seed in their respective conferences.
There's no denying these are the two best sides left standing and it sets up a juicy showdown in the Super Bowl, with only one to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
Philadelphia is renowned for its brutal defence, big-play wide receivers, an intimidating offensive line and a quarterback in Jalen Hurts that can do damage with his feet and his arm.
Kansas City, meanwhile, has NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, an ever-reliable, dynamic and electric playmaker that does things few others can.
He'll be looking out for his favourite target, tight end Travis Kelce, and will use his scrambling ability to get his other receivers open. The pressure will be on the Chiefs' defence, led by pass-rusher Chris Jones, to keep Philadelphia honest.
Hurts will be vying for his first Super Bowl title, while Mahomes can claim his second ring.
If you're a neutral looking for a team to cheer on, the Eagles boast not one, not two, but three Australians on their roster, and all have an incredible story to tell.
Offensive tackle and former South Sydney Rabbitohs under-20s battering ram Jordan Mailata has one of the toughest jobs, tasked with protecting quarterback Hurts.
It's remarkable that he's only been playing a few years, after being drafted in 2018 by the Eagles, via the NFL International Pathway Program. In 2021 he signed a four-year extension with Philadelphia worth $87 million.
Punter and former AFL player Arryn Siposs has been out for months after suffering an injury late in the season, but the Eagles reactivated him from the injured reserve list on Sunday, meaning he is available for selection in the Super Bowl.
If the ex-St Kilda Saints forward does play, he would become the third Australian punter to feature in a Super Bowl.
Matt Leo is the last of the Aussies in Philadelphia green, although he will not be in the big game. The defensive lineman and former Adelaide plumber is on the Eagles' practice squad, but should they beat Kansas City, Leo would still receive a championship ring.
The music spectacular has become a popular feature of the Super Bowl and this year Rihanna will be headlining the infamous Pepsi Half-Time Show, with a special guest or two expected.
Country singer Chris Stapleton of 'Tennessee Whiskey' fame will sing the American national anthem.
This will be the first Super Bowl to feature two African-American starting quarterbacks, and the first to have brothers on the opposing teams in the Chiefs' Kelce and Eagles centre Jason Kelce.
But for the Australians watching, the most significant history will be written if Philadelphia is victorious.
That would make Mailata - and possibly Siposs if he plays - the first Australians to feature in and win a Super Bowl.
Ben Graham (formerly Arizona Cardinals) and Mitch Wishnowsky (San Francisco 49ers) both played on losing teams in a Super Bowl, and Jesse Williams won a ring with the Seattle Seahawks, though he didn't play a single snap in their winning season, sitting on the injured reserve list.
Super Bowl LVII will be broadcast in Australia on ESPN, Kayo and Seven from 10.30am, and on SEN radio, while multiple venues around the country are holding viewing parties for those lucky enough to have Monday off work.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
