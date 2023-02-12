ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkahm is confident his side will take plenty of lessons out of Saturday night's trial victory.
The team held on to secure a 35-33 win over the Melbourne Rebels in Wagga, with a number of players making the most of their time on the field.
The win came on the back of last week's 31-26 triumph over the NSW Waratahs.
Saturday's clash was a hard-fought affair, with the Rebels putting the Brumbies under pressure and throwing plenty at their opponents.
Larkham is pleased with where his team is placed two weeks out from round one, but said there remains plenty to work on.
"We don't read too much into trials, it's not what we do at the Brumbies," Larkham said. "We got a number of players who have never played for the Brumbies before on the field in the last two weeks.
"We've had a good prep coming into both of these weeks. I would say execution is off a little bit from where it needs to be, but we've now got a couple of weeks to sharpen up.
"I like the way the players have controlled the situation in the last two games. We can sharpen up some of the edges, particularly the set-piece attack."
Saturday's clash provided a number of senior players with a chance to receive valuable playing time.
With the Wallabies contingent only returning to pre-season in mid-January, Larkham has been careful to slowly increase their load.
Rugby Australia has also placed restrictions on a host of players to ensure they are not overworked in the lead up to this year's World Cup.
James Slipper and Len Ikitau were originally slated to sit out the trial, however the Brumbies received special dispensation to inject the pair into the contest in the second half.
Ikitau in particular was impressive and crossed for two crucial tries. Cadeyrn Neville also scored a five-pointer in his first outing of the year.
A handful of players, including Darcy Swain, Nick Frost and Lachlan Lonergan received limited playing time last week and played a greater role on Saturday.
Larkham said trial minutes are crucial to prepare for the season and was thrilled to see his Australian stars hit the ground running.
"It was pleasing for those guys to get out there," he said. "I spoke to them after the game last week about getting minutes in this week, they were keen to get out there and get a feel of the intensity of a live game.
"We were previously told by Rugby Australia those guys weren't allowed to play but we got dispensation for those boys.
"We got exactly what we wanted for those boys. Lenny will take plenty of confidence out of that, some good carries, two tries, and so will the other boys. It's hard to come into the Super Rugby season without trial time, it was good to allow those guys this chance."
While pleased with the final result on Saturday night, the Brumbies coaches quickly identified areas to work on throughout the next two weeks.
"Our clinical execution, particularly close to their line was well off the mark," Larkham said.
"The pleasing thing from our perspective is the composure the players had on the field. Even when things went wrong, we just stuck to our principles and worked our way back into the game.
"Trials are not about winning, it's about making sure we are getting minutes into the boys and we are prepping with all the live contact.
"But when the game comes down to it at the end, it's always good to walk away with the win in a trial."
