Canberra Raiders brace for Xavier Savage blow after Bulldogs loss

David Polkinghorne
David Polkinghorne
Updated February 12 2023 - 7:14pm, first published 7:00pm
Xavier Savage went to hospital to have X-rays on what looks like a broken jaw. Picture NRL Imagery

Xavier Savage is in doubt for round one after the Canberra Raiders' star fullback went to hospital for scans on what appears to be a broken jaw.

