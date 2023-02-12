Xavier Savage is in doubt for round one after the Canberra Raiders' star fullback went to hospital for scans on what appears to be a broken jaw.
It's a massive blow for the Green Machine, who could have lost one of their key cogs before the NRL season has even started.
Savage was sent to hospital to have X-rays after the Raiders' first pre-season trial, with a stray shoulder forcing him off early in the second half.
The Raiders lost to the Canterbury Bulldogs 34-18 in the trial at Moruya on Sunday.
Savage had a stop-start game, going off for a head injury assessment after copping an accidental knee from Josh Reynolds before returning to cop a shoulder to his jaw.
The 20-year-old looked worried while he was being examined on the sidelines, with news after the game he could face a stint on the sideline.
He'd started to look good in the trial, despite the disjointed nature of his time on the field.
His fitness will be crucial to the Green Machine's hopes this season after establishing himself as their star fullback.
"I haven't heard much about that. I presume he'll go for scans," Raiders five-eighth Matt Frawley said.
"He's a big part of the team and had a big pre-season so we want him to be there round one.
"He's obviously got a few cobwebs, I think everyone experienced that throughout the game, but he had some nice touches and obviously had to battle through that first little head knock.
"But I think it was a good hitout for him."
Raiders halfback Brad Schneider showed further promising signs, scoring his team's opening try and then setting up another for Elijah Anderson.
New Canberra hooker Danny Levi had limited opportunities in the first half as the Raiders struggled for possession, but he looked more lively in the second.
The Raiders finally started to work their way into the game after rake Zac Woolford's introduction off the bench.
Raiders lock Corey Horsburgh was so determined to play, he had a late fitness test to force his way back into the side after initially being ruled out with shoulder soreness.
He struggled with the ball, coughing it up a couple of times, Trey Mooney was also guilty of some loose carries.
In some good injury news for the Green Machine, co-captain Jarrod Croker got through the game unscathed - his first since undergoing a shoulder reconstruction last year.
He's looking to add to is 292 NRL games after the past two seasons were ruined by injury.
Croker was also guilty of coughing the ball up a couple of times.
"It was good to be back. It's been a rough 12-18 months for me and my focus personally was to have a bit of fun and get through the game," he told Fox Sports.
"I felt really good. It was a typical trial where someone lost the ball, or got on the back foot and defended for most of the game, and that was us.
"But it just felt good to get out there and blow some cobwebs out.
"Getting to the game was the hard part, getting out here and playing was the easy and fun part.
"I was sceptical of what it was going to be like, but it felt good to be back out there."
Canberra youngsters Loghan Lewis (dangerous tackle) and Josh Allen (shoulder charge) were both put on report.
The Bulldogs dominated the first half, going into the sheds 22-6 up.
Ex-Raider Ryan Sutton made an instant impact against his old club, crashing over from close range after combining with new Bulldogs hooker Reed Mahoney.
Jayden Okunbor, Paul Alamoti and Jacob Preston all crossed for Canterbury in the first half.
In a nice moment for Raiders coach Ricky Stuart, his son Jed came off the bench to play on the wing, while James Schiller looked good for the Raiders and scored a 92-metre try after swooping on a loose ball.
Mitchell Spencer also showed some good strength for his four-pointer, while Bulldogs Blake Wilson and Eli Clark also got on the scoresheet.
AT A GLANCE
CANTERBURY BULLDOGS 34 (Jayden Okunbor, Ryan Sutton, Paul Alamoti, Jacob Preston, Blake Wilson, Eli Clark tries; Kyle Flanagan 3, Bailey Hayward 2 goals) bt CANBERRA RAIDERS 18 (Brad Schneider, Elijah Anderson, James Schiller, Mitchell Spencer tries; Jarrod Croker goal) at Moruya. Referee: Peter Gough.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
