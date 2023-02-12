The Canberra Times
Bec Henderson blitzes 2023 AusCycling Mountain Bike National Championships at Thredbo for 10th-straight title

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
February 12 2023
Bec Henderson is the national champion for the 10th straight time. Picture Getty Images

Canberra's Rebecca Henderson claimed her 10th consecutive national title on Sunday at Thredbo, and this victory was extra "special".

