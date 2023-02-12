Canberra's Rebecca Henderson claimed her 10th consecutive national title on Sunday at Thredbo, and this victory was extra "special".
"It feels pretty good," Henderson said after sailing first past the finish line in the 2023 AusCycling Mountain Bike National Championships.
Henderson - formerly known as Bec McConnell through her marriage with fellow mountain biker Daniel - clocked a time of 1:28:20.77 in a dominant display nearly three minutes ahead of Zoe Cuthbert who came in second.
"I guess it was [a perfect execution]," Henderson said. "I just tried to keep any risk to a minimum.
"I know I'm fit enough to do it, so it was just about not making mistakes or doing anything silly, and just pacing myself well and making sure I'm there."
Despite her big lead on the 28 kilometre cross-country Olympic course with 1,100 metres of climbing, the 31-year-old didn't take her eyes off the prize.
"I was very much just going to do my own thing," the world No. 4 said.
"They actually dropped off really much earlier than I expected them to.
"Of course, I expected Zoe to hang around for quite a while.
"But it's also a national champs, and it always brings something out of me that I can't explain.
"Every time I come here, I'm just trying to bring my A-game and focus on what I'm doing."
Henderson will now have the honour of donning the green and gold jersey for the next 12 months, for the 19th-straight year.
"It's pretty special," the three-time Olympian said.
"I love to represent Australia. I'm very proud to be an Aussie and overseas I'm very much known as the Aussie girl so I like to keep it that way."
Prior to the national title main event, Henderson took out the elite cross country short course title, where she credited the "old school" course as suiting her style.
In the men's national cross-country Olympic course Sam Fox came out on top with a time of 1:28:49.01 ahead of McConnell (+0:10.66) and Cameron Ivory (+0:25.23).
"That was absolutely incredible [and] one of the hardest things I've ever done," Fox said.
"Those boys are pure class. They were chasing me down and knew I'd fade in the altitude.
"I was really cramping just trying to hold them off."
The event is being held at the Thredbo track for the first time since 1996, and a strong field is taking part in events across different disciplines until February 18.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.