The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

$750 million in funding for councils through Albanese government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program

By Staff Reporters
February 13 2023 - 12:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government, Catherine King. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Councils across the country will be able to access funding to help fix local roads under the next phase of an Albanese government program aimed at supporting projects in rural, regional and outer urban areas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.