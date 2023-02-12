Councils across the country will be able to access funding to help fix local roads under the next phase of an Albanese government program aimed at supporting projects in rural, regional and outer urban areas.
The federal government will provide $750 million through Phase 4 of the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program (LRCI).
$500 million of the funding is allocated in accordance with advice to councils prior to the election in May 2022, with councils able to spend this money on priority local road and community infrastructure projects.
An additional $250 million funded in the October budget will be targeted to supporting road projects in rural, regional and outer urban areas.
Councils will be able to access their Phase 4 funding allocations from July, with projects to be delivered by June 2025.
Federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine King said the funding for local roads is vital following a number of disasters across the country, including floods which hit NSW and Queensland.
"The additional $250 million in this phase will prioritise road upgrades in regional, rural and outer urban areas, which we know is a vital concern for many councils across the country - particularly following events like floods and natural disasters," she said.
"We have listened and we are acting to prioritise regional and rural roads."
Member for Eden-Monaro and Territories Minister Kristy McBain said the LRCI program will deliver projects such as upgrades to roads, community halls, parks and sports facilities, bike paths and playgrounds.
"We know what a difference good local roads and community facilities can make, particularly in regional and rural communities, which is why we've increased both the funding amount and the delivery window for Phase 4," she said.
"This will give councils the time they need to plan for larger or more complex projects that may be a higher priority and have a bigger impact in their community."
Guidelines and grant agreements will be finalised by the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts over the coming months.
Individual council allocations under the first $500 million are available on the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program website.
