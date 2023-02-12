ACT Meteors coach Jono Dean was bitterly disappointed on Sunday.
The NSW Breakers defeated the Meteors by 34 runs in Orange in their WNCL clash, and with five overs and two balls to spare, this was a win that got away for the Meteors.
"That's one we should have won and our batting group were not good enough," Meteors coach Jono Dean told The Canberra Times.
"We need to find ways to be better under pressure, because that was ripe for the picking.
"There were some poor decisions, like trying to clear long boundaries with fielders out. We need to do the simple things for longer."
It was the second narrow loss to NSW this weekend following their seven-run defeat on Friday.
Meteors all-rounder Holly Ferling and skipper Katie Mack both had ducks, and a batting collapse hurt the groundwork done in a 107-run partnership by Carly Leeson and Rebecca Carter earlier in the innings.
"Our top five are not good enough this weekend aside from Zoe Cooke who scored her first WNCL hundred on Friday, and looked at home here before she made a poor decision," he said.
"They've now got 10 games under the belt and been in plenty of situations to learn from, so I'm expecting a bit more from them now.
"We've been searching for strong partnerships, but the reality is we need someone to go on and make a hundred. In order to chase big totals, we need that."
The Meteors will now strive to end their season on a high with back-to-back Phillip Oval matches against Victoria next Friday and Sunday.
"We match up really well against Victoria and looking forward to getting back in front of a home crowd," Leeson, who also had 2-29 with the ball, said.
Sunday
NSW Breakers 6-244 bt ACT Meteors 210 (44.4)
Friday
NSW Breakers 9-263 bt ACT Meteors 256 (49.3)
