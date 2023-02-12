North Canberra Gungahlin thought they were home. Almost everyone in attendance at Phillip Oval thought the Eagles were home.
Tyler Hays, however, had other ideas.
With Tuggeranong Valley faltering late in Sunday's Twenty20 grand final, the all-rounder took matters into his own hands.
Hays hit 10 runs off the final two balls, including a six off the last to pull off an unlikely comeback and write his name into Tuggeranong Valley folklore.
MORE SPORT:
The performance broke the hearts of the North Canberra Gungahlin players and consigned the side to a second grand final defeat this summer. Tuggeranong Valley also claimed the one-day trophy.
Hays was mobbed by his teammates after hitting the winning runs and said it would take a while for the emotions to sink in.
"It's still surreal," Hays said.
"It sounds cliche, but I don't think it's going to sink in for a little while, it was a pretty special moment.
"It might sound arrogant but I was in the same situation not long ago so I was quietly confident in a way. I said to Kyle out there, 'Mate I've done it before, I'll do it again'."
Having restricted North Canberra Gungahlin to 7-137, Tuggeranong Valley looked to be cruising to victory throughout the first half of the run chase.
That all changed in the 10th over, when openers Craig Devoy and Akshay Joseph were dismissed.
From 0-74, Tuggeranong Valley lost 9-45 to slump to 9-119. That triggered Hays' knock, the 22-year-old finishing with a match-winning 24 off 11 balls.
With two trophies now wrapped up, Hays now hopes the triumph will trigger a winning run in the two-day competition.
"It's big, we've gone through a little bit of a form slump at the moment, it's almost like a story of redemption for us," he said.
"We've been struggling lately and confidence has been down, so to pull the [double] off is special."
The final came after two hard-fought semi-finals were played earlier in the day at Phillip.
North Canberra Gungahlin kicked off proceedings with a nervy victory over Ginninderra.
Tigers captain Rhys Healy led his side to 6-156 with a rapid fire 58 not out off 41 deliveries.
North Canberra Gungahlin looked set to make light work of the run chase before a middle-order collapse set the tone for a tense finish.
Openers Tom Henry (49) and Michael Spaseski (55) combined for a 96-run partnership to put their team in pole position to progress to the final.
Henry's dismissal, however, triggered a collapse and the match hung in the balance going into the final over. Karl Leathley and Matt Fennell eventually steered their side home with one ball to spare.
Later in the morning, Tuggeranong Valley ended Queanbeyan's hopes of a third-straight Twenty20 title.
Batsman Joshua Staines set the tone with an unbeaten 75 to lead the team to 5-144 before the bowlers took over.
Joseph claimed 3-4, while Shane Devoy, Craig Devoy and Hays each took two wickets to bowl Queanbeyan out for 101.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.