25 ACT police recruits sworn in at Government House in Canberra

By Peter Brewer
Updated February 13 2023 - 11:58am, first published 8:26am
AFP probationary constable Jaxon Tennent was a lifeguard before joining up. He was among 26 new graduates from the AFP College. Picture supplied

The first police graduation ceremony to be held at Government House has sworn in 25 new probationary constables to be deployed across Canberra in the weeks ahead.

