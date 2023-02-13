The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel tour the National Museum of Australia in Canberra

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated February 13 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel have visited the National Museum of Australia in Canberra, accepting a bunch of native flowers from a local youngster and touring the new Great Southern Land gallery to learn more about First Nations culture and history.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.