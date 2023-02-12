The Canberra Raiders have been dealt a massive pre-season blow with star fullback Xavier Savage set to spend eight weeks on the sideline with a broken jaw.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart will have just his one remaining pre-season trial to settle on who will wear the No.1 jersey against the North Queensland Cowboys in round one.
Canberra co-captain Jarrod Croker felt Jordan Rapana would be the obvious short-term replacement, while Stuart also had Albert Hopoate and Harley Smith-Shields as other options.
Raiders fans will get a clearer picture when Stuart named his team on Tuesday to face the Wests Tigers at Belmore on Sunday.
Rapana's filled in at fullback in the past, Hopoate slotted in there in place of Savage on the weekend and Smith-Shields has spent time training there this pre-season.
Smith-Shields was still on the comeback from a foot injury, but he was definitely in the mix for a round-one return and could even play this weekend.
Nick Cotric has also played fullback previously.
Savage spent Sunday night in Canberra hospital and will undergo surgery on Tuesday after fracturing his jaw in a head clash with Bulldogs forward Jackson Topine.
The 20-year-old went to Moruya hospital for X-rays after the the Raiders' trial against Canterbury on Sunday.
His mum drove him back to Canberra where he went straight to hospital.
It's yet another season where Stuart's lost a key player in the lead-up to round one.
Last year Canberra halfback Jamal Fogarty went down with a knee injury on the eve of the campaign.
The Raiders were expecting Savage to be out for up to eight weeks, which would see him back about round seven - when they face the St George Illawarra Dragons at Canberra Stadium.
It's believed to have been a relatively clean break, which could hopefully see him back sooner if the surgery goes well.
"It was unfortunate with Xavier, but it's important for him to get in now and get the operation tomorrow," Stuart said.
"It's disappointing. He's put in a lot of work in the off-season and he'll be back probably around round five or six.
"We'll just keep working to make sure he gets the best attention and we've got to try and keep his body weight up over the critical period of the next three to four weeks while he's not doing a lot of work."
Rapana and his fellow NRL All Stars - Joe Tapine, Jack Wighton and Corey Harawira-Naera - all returned from the game in Rotorua unscathed.
Croker felt Rapana was the most likely option if Savage wasn't out for too long.
While Savage was in hospital awaiting surgery, Croker and the rest of the Raiders squad visited about 20 Canberra and Queanbeyan schools on Monday.
"I'm not too sure which way we could go there," Croker said.
"Obviously off the top of my head, probably 'Rapa' if it's only short term he could probably fill the hole there.
"But that's above my paygrade mate."
MORE CANBERR SPORT
That would obviously open up a spot on the wing, with Smith-Shields, Hopoate and James Schiller options there.
Both Hopoate and Schiller did well in the 34-18 loss to the Bulldogs, with the former shifting back to fullback after Savage copped an accidental knee from halfback Josh Reynolds in the first half.
Savage then broke his jaw in the second half in a collision after he'd passed the ball.
Hopoate's in his third season with the Green Machine, having shifted from Manly ahead of the 2021 season.
He made his Raiders debut last year, playing seven games at the back end of the season as they made their run towards the finals.
Croker praised his versatility, which saw him slot in the centres at the start of the trial against the Bulldogs.
"Hoppa's been great. He gets through a lot of work, Hop. He's only young as well, but he obviously played well at the back end of last year," Croker said.
"I've always said about Hoppa if he had to play anywhere he'd do a job for you.
"He's that sort of player and can play any of those positions in the backline as well.
"There's a number of options there. We'll just have to wait and see."
Meanwhile, Raiders youngster Loghan Lewis has been offered a $1000 fine for the dangerous throw on Corey Waddell he was put on report for in the trial.
NRL PRE-SEASON TRIAL
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Wests Tigers at Belmore, 2.55pm.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.