The Canberra Raiders investigated a female-friendly brand and logo to broaden their appeal to a new market of fans as they prepare to enter the NRLW competition.
For now, though, the Raiders women will run out with the traditional bearded viking when they start their season later this year after NRL licencing rules prevented the club from switching to their valkyrie brand.
It can be revealed the Raiders board discussed logo changes and the look and feel of the women's team's brand and whether the existing logo would be appropriate.
The Raiders introduced a new female mascot five years ago, creating Velda the valkyrie to walk the sidelines alongside Victor the viking to encourage more female participation in rugby league.
The club will be one of four new teams in the expanded NRLW competition later this year and although the Raiders have been unable to sign players because of the ongoing collective bargaining agreement delays, the board questioned if a bearded viking was the best representation for a women's team.
The Raiders asked the NRL to incorporate the valkyrie brand into their NRLW playing strip, branding and fan engagement, but were denied because it was not an officially registered brand with the NRL.
The NRL's licence rules meant NRLW teams like the Raiders, North Queensland Cowboys, Newcastle Knights, Sydney Roosters and Brisbane Broncos had to remain unchanged, despite the masculine qualities in their names and logos.
"The NRL said we had to play under the club brand because that was the licence that was awarded to the team," Raiders chief operating officer Jason Mathie told The Canberra Times.
"We said no problem, and we were accepting of that."
To dot their i's and cross their t's the subject was still brought forward to the Raiders board, to ensure that the club had "forecast things that might raise their head".
While Mathie said "they may have to re-address it going forward", the board's response - that comprised of male and female members - unanimously agreed it would not be an immediate issue.
"Also we can't carry that alternate brand because it's not registered and not an identified trademark of our club," Mathie explained.
"They'd prefer the NRLW team are under the same moniker too, because at the end of the day it's one club, one operation and everyone's seen as being the same."
No players have been officially signed to the Raiders' NRLW team as yet due to the CBA negotiations between the Rugby League Players' Association and the NRL, so they can't be formally consulted about the logo.
NRLW coach Darrin Borthwick hasn't heard any complaints in his informal conversations with potential recruits and does not anticipate it becoming a problem for players.
He's confident his squad will proudly sport the current logo while being determined to add their own chapters to the Raiders' history books.
"That symbol has a lot of history in it," he said. "But I think it's important we're moving into the future and the club is becoming more inclusive.
"This is purely a club thing, being ahead of everything.
"I've shown some players through the hall of fame and a lot of the talk is that now the girls have a chance to create history as well.
"The good stuff about some of what we're doing is we're actually waiting for the playing group to get here so we get their input as well - like the design of the sheds, to what we put up on the walls - so it's not us always making a decision for them, but it's a discussion."
With the CBA negotiations expected to conclude in the next week or so, NRLW players in the Raiders squad will soon finally be revealed.
Once signed, players won't arrive at Raiders HQ and start preparing for the season until April or May, with a potential round one kick-off in June or July.
The Raiders are anticipating at least three NRLW and NRL double-headers at Canberra Stadium, which will help build the Raiders' fan base across the men's and women's game.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
