NRL: Canberra Raiders reveal logo review for NRLW team ahead of inaugural season

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
March 8 2023 - 5:00am
Mackenzie Wiki is expected to sign with the Canberra Raiders women's team. The team will have the same branding as the men's team. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The Canberra Raiders investigated a female-friendly brand and logo to broaden their appeal to a new market of fans as they prepare to enter the NRLW competition.

