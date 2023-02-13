Air. It's something that surrounds us, all day, every day. But, how do you create an entire performance featuring it?
That's what New York-based performers Seth Bloom and Christina Gelsone of Acrobuffs, set out to discover.
The duo bring their hit performance Air Play to Canberra this month, which explores just how many ways you can use air to create entertainment. With flying umbrellas, larger-than-life balloons, giant kites and the biggest snow globe you've ever seen, Air Play is this surreal world that transforms the ordinary into something that's very out of the ordinary.
And believe it or not, it's a performance that wouldn't have come about without the help of Brooklyn-based sculptor Daniel Wurtzel.
Acrobuffs collaborated with Wurtzel - who is known for his kinetic sculptures that use air and lightweight materials - in the hopes that they could create a performance piece together.
"We saw his work and were like, this would be interesting as a premise to see if we can put high art sculpture and clowning together," Bloom says.
"He had been mentored by this Japanese-American sculptor named Isamu Noguchi, who had collaborated with Martha Graham, who is a super famous modern dance choreographer, and so Daniel had already been looking for a collaboration as well and he was keen on it.
"I'm not sure he expected clowns to show up at his door, but when we came knocking, he was like, 'Yeah, I would love to build a show and use the movement of his sculptors also theatrically'.
"And it was fantastic because we got to explore a whole new world of invention. So the first sculpture in the show is his entirely and everything else has been made for Air Play."
Of course, it was a lot of trial and error. For the one-hour show, the duo came up with about two-and-a-half hours worth of material.
And for the most part, it was an extra one-and-a-half hours worth of content that the duo doesn't miss, because it was all part of the process.
"Often, it was steps along the way to make the next act. You learn enough technically, and you learn enough story-wise to be like, OK, so that's close, but we can get it better," Gelsone says.
So in the case of the act that sees an eight-metre silk ribbon fly over the audience thanks to two carpet blowers, that was an act that started as a plastic bag on the end of a string, which evolved to a string with some cellophane and then finally, the act which is now part of Air Play.
And doing so, the duo use a theatre space in a way that is almost unheard of. The stage lights are even raised five metres from the norm, simply because they need to light elements - like an eight-metre ribbon flying in the air - that are that high.
"That's an act where everyone tilts their head back up and looks at it. They've never seen something fill up their theatre quite like that," Bloom says.
Air Play is at the Canberra Theatre from February 24 to 26. Tickets from canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
