Don't count Canberra United out of the A-League Women title race.
That's the message the United squad are sharing at will after they stunned one of the competition heavyweights Sydney FC on Saturday in a hard-fought 2-1 victory.
And they're backing themselves to keep their winning streak going towards the finals.
"That win was really huge for us," United midfielder Chloe Middleton said.
"It gives us a lot of confidence moving forward into the next six games, knowing we can challenge the top teams and be a real contender."
Canberra will enjoy a much-needed rest with this week's bye after enduring more intense heat against Sydney, where kick-off was delayed to 5pm but temperatures still exceeded 33 degrees.
Middleton said their consecutive, heavy defeats to Western United and Wellington prior to the weekend was the "wake-up call" they needed after A-League commentators called the New Zealand loss the club's "darkest day".
Since then they've notched a 3-0 win over Newcastle and beat Sydney, and they don't want to look back anymore, with Middleton's former team Western Sydney Wanderers next up on February 25 during the A-Leagues' Pride round.
"It's definitely a must-win game for us," she said. "All the rest of the games, we must win.
"I don't think that we should take it too lightly. Western Sydney Wanderers have had some good wins over the past couple of weeks, so they'll be a tough challenge."
Substitute Sofia Christopherson injured her ankle in Canberra's Western United capitulation, but she's eyeing a return for the final two games of the season, and confident her teammates will help extend their year further.
"I believe Sydney FC is the best team in the comp, and we've proved out there that we can beat the top teams, and we have a real shot at finals," Christopherson said.
"The biggest thing is just mental.
"After those two big losses, we came together as a group, talked about it, figured out what was the problem, and instead of going out there as individuals, we thought, let's do it as a team, help each other on the field, which is a huge thing... and we fought for each other.
"We can go all the way can be champions. We have the mentality, we have the players, the ability, all of it - so I think we can go all the way."
United are currently fifth on the A-League Women ladder, and five points behind Melbourne Victory in fourth.
To play finals they'll need to take a page out of the Raiders' playbook last year in the NRL and force their way into the top four with a huge winning run in the six remaining games of the regular season.
Recent losses by second-placed Melbourne City and Sydney FC, with a draw last round by Victory, also help Canberra's chances as they strive for a third championship trophy.
