Bushfire season is well underway in Australia, and previous seasons have taught us that while we can't dissuade Mother Nature, we can most definitely prepare for her wrath.

There are many ways in which Australians can prepare for bushfires, but the issue of gas cylinder safety can cause confusion, with false information circulating through communities in regards to the risks associated with gas bottles.

ELGAS is hoping to educate Australians on gas cylinder related bushfire preparation, and their message is an important one.

Edith Butterfield, General Manager of Marketing at ELGAS, explains the correct ways of handling and preparing gas bottles in the case of impending fire dangers.

"If your home is under threat from a bushfire it's really important to remember to switch off any home gas appliances. You can leave your LPG cylinder upright and just close the valve by turning the hand wheel in a clockwise direction," said Edith.

"We do not recommend that you roll cylinders into dams, pools or any other body of water because these can pose a safety risk further down the line.

"And we also want to make sure that people clear away any combustible materials from around the cylinder. So that could be things like dry grass or leaves."

The thought of gas cylinders being engulfed in flames is terrifying, however it should provide comfort to know that there are in-built safety mechanisms to reduce the risks of a gas bottle exploding.

"LPG gas cylinders actually have built-in safety relief valves and these are designed to stop them becoming over-pressurised. The great news is to ensure that these relief valves can operate correctly, all you need to do is leave the cylinder upright on firm ground exactly as it was installed and turn the valve off," said Edith. It is that simple.

Bushfire preparation can be overwhelming, with confusion around the correct protocol to follow. But expert help is available to the public, and ELGAS is proud to provide it.

"You can find some more information at lpgsafety.com.au or alternatively you can give ELGAS a call on 131 161 and we'd love to help," said Edith.

And finally, ELGAS is urging Australians to think twice before rolling gas cylinders into dams, placing cylinders on their sides and giving them to their neighbours, as these could all heighten any associated risks, rather than mitigate them.

Gathering information from reliable sources, such as ELGAS or lpgsafety.com.au is the best port of call before embarking on bushfire preparations.

