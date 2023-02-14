This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Back then, compared to now, it seemed a simple transaction. The car yard had the model I wanted, in my colour of choice. All I had to do was sign the paperwork and bring my old clunker in for the trade-in the following week and drive home in my very first brand-new car.
Almost a quarter of a century later I'm dipping my toes back into the market for a new car and it's terrifying.
I knew something was up a few weeks ago after venturing into a dealership in a regional town that has always had an ad hoc relationship with customer service. Curious about a particular SUV, I stood a full 10 minutes without a flicker of interest from the sales bloke inside.
And when he did finally emerge, he showed no inclination to try to make a sale. "Nah, mate. You'd be waiting a year, maybe two for a petrol version. You could have one of these diesels, though. No one wants them, the way the price of fuel is at the moment."
Once upon a time, you only had to shoot a sideways glance at a vehicle and the sales people would be on you like flies. "We can ring around," they'd tell you, "and see if we can get one for you. And have you considered these alternatives?" Anything to keep you on the hook.
But not this bloke. He just wanted to get back in the air-conditioned comfort of the showroom.
Supply chain disruption, however, is only one dimension of the pain involved in shopping for a new car. Turns out you need have accountancy and taxation skills as well.
I discovered this after visiting the website of a car leasing company. Within moments of filling out a form detailing the type of car I was looking for, the phone rang.
A whole hour was lost as a nice young fellow breathlessly ran through the benefits of a novated lease - an arrangement in which you sacrifice your salary to get the car of your dreams, paying all your motoring costs including rego, insurance, fuel, servicing, even tyres in regular weekly deductions.
Like an Aldi cashier, he spat out numbers so quickly I had no time to absorb them. And then there was the residual payment at the end of the lease and fringe benefits tax (unless you buy an EV or plug-in hybrid) and "we'd advise you speak to your accountant before making a decision".
Because accountants inhabit the same realm of dread as dentists, the whole idea inched closer to the too-hard basket.
Then I made the mistake of trying to research which model might be best suited for need and budget. Suddenly my social media filled with the latest and greatest from Mitsubishi, Toyota, Ford, Jeep, Hyundai and, this morning, Skoda. Algorithms do what that lazy sales bloke didn't. They try to sell you a car.
Trouble is, there are few cars to be bought without a very long wait.
According to the Price My Car website, the longest wait times by model are: Toyota CH-R, 318 days; Mazda MX-5, 303 days; Toyota Landcruiser, 291 days; Volkswagen Caravelle, 285 days; and the Toyota Yaris, 268 days. The popular Toyota RAV4 will have you waiting 257 days.
And the shortest wait times? BMW X1 comes in at 18 days; the oversized, overpriced RAM 1500 pick up truck will have you waiting 19 days (no wonder there's a plague of them on the road); and the Volvo XC40 will take 22 days.
If all this conspires to justify putting off the decision, so too does Australia's laggardly take-up of electric vehicles and the infrastructure required to run them. With fossil fuels headed the way of the dinosaur, there's a nagging reluctance to head down the petrol route but the cost and range anxiety of pure EVs make the best bet the plug-in hybrid - for the moment anyway.
It feels like arriving at the crossroad and not knowing which way to turn.
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
