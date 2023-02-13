The Canberra Times
Success is a very complex construct - it's how we measure it that decides if we are successful

Zoë Wundenberg
By Zoë Wundenberg
February 14 2023 - 5:30am
The Perth Wildcats have overcome many challenges, but still went down to the Cairns Taipans. It doesn't make them unsuccessful. Picture Getty Images

Work hard, and good things will come. This is what we are all told in school. It's all about working hard, putting in the effort, dedicating yourself, applying your intellect, engaging ... can you think of any more cliches? I'm sure there are more out there. But essentially, the onus is all on us - we are the masters of our own destiny, blah blah blah.

Zoë Wundenberg

Zoë Wundenberg

Columnist

Zoë Wundenberg is a careers consultant and un/employment advocate at impressability.com.au, and a regular columnist for ACM.

