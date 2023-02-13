Alternatives exist to resolve the APS pay setting dilemma

I read with great interest the recent articles from Andrew Podger ("Fixing APS remuneration will be a long journey", canberratimes.com.au, February 13) and Paddy Gourley ("APS pay reform will be long and difficult, but worthwhile", canberratimes.com.au, January 16) in The Canberra Times on the issue of the investigations into APS remuneration and classification issues being conducted by Senator Katy Gallagher, the Minister for Finance.
I wonder whether the Minister volunteered for this Herculean task or whether it was thrust upon her.
While I fully support the comments made by Andrew Podger, I feel there is a potential solution to the complex issues of APS pay and classifications work that has always been unfortunately quickly rejected by the prevailing APS powers (PSC and PSB) when these issues have arisen in the past.
What I refer to is a simple points grading system similar to a Mercers or Hayes system for classifying work. These systems are not foolproof, but are widely used very successfully by the business world and other employers across Australia.
APS union resistance may be an issue but not, in my mind, insurmountable. In my 30-year career in HR and IR in APS agencies, I always found it was the APS employers who were more eager to reject these systems than unions on the basis that "APS work is different and needs a qualitative rather than a quantifiable approach". Perhaps some APS jobs do, but many don't. I wish Katy the best of luck.
I have another take on the lunacy of Minister Gentleman and the Rattenbury/Barr government's intentions regarding parking spaces in new apartment developments.
It is a con by developers to ensure they can maximise their profits on sales as they will be free to sell the few available parking spaces to the highest bidder. What a rort.
We, the community, are about to be dudded once again by a combination of stupidity and complacency (the ACT government) and avaricious greed (the developers).
Removing surveillance cameras from government agencies just because they were made in China is hard to justify if the surveillance system had been installed, maintained and updated in accordance with Australian government protective security requirements.
A security issue arises with cameras made by any country if they are linked to the internet.
Cameras used in or near sensitive areas should always be hard-wired without any external connectivity and the images stored on a computer system that has an airgap between the system and the internet.
Major security vulnerabilities for many organisations, both within and outside government, have come about as a result of imprudent cost-saving measures.
These include unprofessional CCTV installations, the outsourcing of building management systems, and the contracting of security and IT staff who are not cyber security literate.
Nic Stuart's "The grown-ups have to take charge of this looming crisis" (canberratimes.com.au, February 13) virtually ignores, along with many other commentators and even governments, the impact of rising interest rates on a significant part of the population, namely the third of us who are renters, while focusing on mortgage holders.
Renters are very prone to rising rents forced on them by owners who want to recoup their mortgage rate increases (and there's evidence rents are regularly increased even when the rented property is fully owned).
Yet, renters can't pass on their increases to anyone. Mostly low-income earners, they're stuck with finding extra money each week, often at the cost of other necessities.
Why isn't their plight being highlighted at least on a par with single property owners? It's arguably even more critical than for people with mortgages (especially those with multiple properties who can also take advantage of negative gearing to further ease the pain).
The arguments in favour of a Voice are not convincing. And isn't the "Coalition of Peaks" effectively the Voice?
This group of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peak organisations was established in late 2018. Its members cover health, legal services, housing, family violence prevention and, interestingly, a "national voice for our children".
Its website states: "The Coalition of Peaks came together to change the way Australian governments work with our people. As community-controlled organisations, we work for and are accountable to our communities, not governments. We share a belief that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people should have a meaningful say on policies and programs that impact on us through formal partnerships with Australian governments at all levels."
And it goes on to say the National Agreement on Closing the Gap sets out how governments and the Coalition of Peaks will work together to improve the lives of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
Certainly acknowledge Indigenous Australians in the Constitution, but is yet another Voice really needed?
Ray Armstrong of Tweed Heads (Letters, February 12) has suggested the government whittles down the proposed wording for the referendum; seemingly oblivious that this has been done.
Here it is, straight from the horses mouth.
The draft words to be added to the Constitution are:
Nobody is being asked to assess the policy, structure and so on of the Voice; that is for Parliament to decide.
You can while away days looking at interviews at the Robodebt Royal Commission, as recorded on their website.
I find the interviews of senior public servants to be most entertaining. Some knew and did not speak. Some were at meetings and failed to hear, and some did not see the evidence forwarded to them. It reminds me of the three monkeys; hear nothing, see nothing, and speak nothing.
However, these public servants were not paid peanuts. How would they react to a letter along the lines of: "Due to actions you were paid to do, and did not do, lives have been lost and you have caused the Commonwealth to incur a cost of hundreds of millions of dollars. Our computers estimate your share of that cost to be X million dollars. Please pay within 30 days."
I recommend that the ACT government hold a "share-your-car day" ("Car-free day in ACT needs impact without undue traffic disruption," canberratimes.com.au, February 13). We share cars for two fifths of trips, drive alone for one third of trips, and use public transport for one trip in twenty-five.
Compared with driving alone, a shared car trip uses half as many cars, and causes half the emissions.
Compared with trips by public transport, trips in shared cars cause at least one third less emissions.
I feel sorry for people who are suffering because of high interest rates, and I trust that they felt sorry for me when I was buying my first home and interest rates went up into the mid-teens.
It defies logic that those who borrowed when interest rates were at historic lows really thought that they'd stay there.
When governments cause a recession, they face probable annihilation at the polls. If an unelected and seemingly unaccountable reserve bank governor and his colleagues cause one, their independence largely protects them, at least until it comes time for contract renewal.
It will be interesting to see what happens to Dr Philip Lowe when it comes time to renew or end his contract later in the year.
Unless the Albanese government wishes to be complicit in the unnecessary pain that is being inflicted on Australian borrowers, it should act to find a new RBA governor more in tune with current economic thinking.
I am surprised to see a letter preferring the American spelling "aging" over the British spelling "ageing". (Letters, February 10).
In this time of urban densification, surely sections of vast north-facing Stirling Park, south of Alexandrina Drive, Yarralumla, would be ready for NCA-controlled development.
After consulting my crystal ball, I can confirm there are no such things as "UFOs". They are all "spying objects", made for and by China.
Mr Rattenbury wants a car-free day in the ACT. I trust it will include (tax-payer funded) bicycles, perhaps electric, for all MLA constituency duties and to encourage the rest of us. If made permanent think of the 25 parking spaces saved at the Assembly for Mick Gentleman.
Car free days? Our brilliant representatives should give back their cars and car parking spaces then move to one of the suburbs which now requires three buses to get to work. The Transport Minister should travel solely on the bus system he wrecked.
I hope that in the excitement of thousands of Chinese students and tourists coming to Australia our security services and customs are checking for surveillance cameras.
Re the aging vs ageing discussion in these columns, I think that pronunciation needs to be considered: the "e" in "ageing" renders the "g" soft.
Valentine's Day raises the point that we fall in love with our brain, not with our heart which is just a brilliant pump.
China's statement on its balloon loss, by its standards of belligerent talk, could almost be classified as an apology. Almost.
What are the odds that China will send a bill to the US administration for the loss of its alleged (weather) intelligence gathering balloon?
I see that the Australian (men's) cricket team decided to have a practice match after all. What a pity that they chose the first Test for the event. Hopefully they have learned something from it.
Abbott's 2013 Operation Sovereign Borders, via untendered contracts, pours billions of taxpayers' dollars into off-shore corporations, while criminalising asylum-seeking fellow fellow humans, treating them as commodities, and rendering Australia a pariah nation.
